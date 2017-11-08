Dana White not doing boxing except he is

So after months of rumors and speculation that flared up around the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing bout it appears that Dana White has decided he’s in the game. He has been asked about boxing before but it was always a big fat no and very flippant. All of that has changed according to a statement he made to the Los Angeles Times about a partnership with WME head Ari Emanuel.

I’m not leaving the UFC. I’m getting into boxing with Ari and the UFC will be doing boxing, too, It’s still early. We’re still working on it. I’ve got to get my shit together, but I’m getting into boxing, man. It’s coming.

What do you think of Dana’s comments and do you think he might try to to copy the UFC’s pay scale or business model?