Updated WWE Survivor Series card

WWE has updated their 2017 Survivor Series card for November 19th at the Toyota Center in Houston. The event will feature two 5 on 5 matches serving as main events for the evening and a mismatched RAW champion vs. Smackdown champion match-up. RAW champ Brock Lesnar will face former jobber and Smackdown champ Jinder Mahal with most insiders feeling that Mahal is booked to lose. This will factor in to the setup for an eventual Roman Reigns, Wrestlemania main event path. Here’s the card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Jason Jordan vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore