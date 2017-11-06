Kilburn and Williams deliver big at Valor Fights 46 in Nashville

Valor Fights 46 took place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from The Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tenn. The card featured a pair of featherweight top contender fights as Jacob Kilburn stopped fellow Clarksvillian Edward Massey via knockout in a barn-burner main event, and Georgia’s Nathan Williams submitted Nashville’s Cromwell Stewart in the co-main event. Now Kilburn and Williams will face-off in the coming months for the Valor Fights featherweight championship.

Kilburn overcame a couple of tight submission attempts on his way to stopping Massey with a punch in the second round. And Williams delivered a big slam on Stewart before sinking in the fight-ending rear-naked choke in the first round of their co-main event matchup. Now two of the southeast region’s top 145-pounders in Kilburn and Massey will battle for Valor gold and that’s a fight no one who was present at Saturday’s event wants to miss.

Every fight on the professional main card ended in stoppage and there were several Muay Thai and professional grappling matches that took place as well. The event streamed live on FloCombat.

Here are the full results for Valor Fights 46:

Professional Card:

Jacob Kilburn def. Edward Massey via KO (punch) Rd 2

Nathan Williams def. Cromwell Stewart via submission (rear-naked choke) Rd 1

(Pro Muay Thai) DJ Miller def. Avonte Moore via TKO (strikes) Rd 1

Dustin Collins def. Ricco Ralson via submission (rear-naked) Rd 1

Alex Riggs vs. David Lewis via TKO (strikes) Rd 1

Jason Arnold def. Terrance Hodges via TKO (punches) Rd 1

Amateur Card:

(HW Title) Billy Swanson def. Dakotah McFerson via split decision

(125 Title) Pauline Macias def. Jennifer Clausius via TKO (referee stoppage) Rd 2

(Muay Thai) Timmy Eisenbraun def. Dylan O’Sullivan via unanimous decision

Jordan Willis def. Jermonte Brown via TKO (strikes) Rd 2

Del Merritt def. Ricky Bennett via submission (arm triangle) Rd 1

Derek Levasseur def. Lawson Quick via KO (punch) Rd 1

Aaron Terrell def. Billy Combs via TKO (punches) Rd 1

Nolan Thomas def. Zane Evans via submission (rear-naked choke) Rd 1

(kickboxing) Kegan Agnew def. Julius Mintah via TKO (injury) Rd 1

(kickboxing) Michael Cribbs def. Derling Catalan via unanimous decision