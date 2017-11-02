Wikipedia says Harvey Weinstein is on the UFC 217 card along with other hilarious additions

Wikipedia is always good for a laugh from its sometimes incorrect posted information to intentionally hilarious user edits. Check President Trump’s entry once in a while and you will probably catch a user’s edit that he’s a male prostitute, a member of the Soviet Olympic team, and some pretty nasty things. I don’t condone the silliness but I do reserve the right to find it amusing.

The UFC 217 card is the latest victim of intentionally funny editing and I managed to capture a screen shot of the thing. In the main event we have professional soccer player Michael Carrick vs. another player named Kaka. The name/term Kaka could refer to many things so I’m spitballing here that it was the editor’s intention to have a European football player death match.

The co-main features brutal killer and bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt vs. alleged walking sexual misconduct machine Harvey Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein is under heavy fire for sexual harassment, assault, and just about everything in between. Well…Harvey…you are facing a guy whose nickname is “no love”. Good luck sexing it up there pal.

Also, the Mark Godbeer name is legit. God of beers baby.