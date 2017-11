There is no denying that something has changed with Johny Hendricks in his appearance and performance. Maybe it’s all of the weight issues or the insane cauliflower ear, but his luck hasn’t been the same. Last month Big Rig jumped ship to Albuquerque to train at Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy. He believes that fighting there will make him unbeatable and we’ll see if that’s true at UFC 217 when he faces Paul Borrachinha. Check it out.

