Updated WWE Survivor Series card for November 19th

November 19th WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place in the Toyota Center in Houston. The card has gone through several changes over the past month and with all the illnesses and departures there are a few “TBA” spots on it. Still, it is looking pretty solid overall. Check it out.

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore