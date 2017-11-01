No Ha! Got em! here as Moreno cleared of USADA violation

After testing positive for “trace amounts” of clenbuterol following a loss to Sergio Pettis on August 5th at UFC Fight Night 114 it turns out that Brandon Moreno will not be punished. It was an in-competition urine sample collected on August 6th that he was flagged for.

USADA stated that “the issue of illicit administration of clenbuterol to animals destined for food production can result in, under specific conditions, a positive sample from an athlete”. The fight was in Mexico which is considered high risk when it comes to food contamination.

Furthermore, USADA released the following on Moreno (via sherdog.com):

USADA was informed of Moreno’s positive test result in September 2017, and immediately initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the positive test. As part of the investigation, USADA interviewed Moreno and several of his associates, and reviewed all available relevant evidence, including Moreno’s Whereabouts, dietary habits, and the laboratory reports demonstrating very low parts per billion concentrations of the prohibited substance in the athlete’s urine sample. Based on this information, USADA concluded that the presence of clenbuterol in the athlete’s sample very likely resulted from clenbuterol contaminated meat consumed in Mexico. USADA’s investigation also took into consideration the negative results for samples collected from Moreno both before and after his positive test. As a result, Moreno will not face a period of ineligibility for his positive test.

The 23 year old is one of the few to come out of a failed drug test situation professionally unscathed.