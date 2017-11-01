Dana White says Jon Jones is straight up ‘unfixable’

Jon Jones has fallen from grace, risen, and fallen again. Between failed drug tests, jail, more failed drug tests, and everything in between he has been judged by almost everyone. Even his boss Dana White.

Dana spoke to MMAFighting.com and here’s what he had to say on the topic of Jones (via bjpenn.com).

I don’t know. He’s not a ‘just about the money’ type guy. He’s really not that kind of guy . I just think that Jon likes to party and he’s a guy that likes to go out and have fun and do whatever it is that he does, and I think the money and the fame made it a thousand times worse. This guy couldn’t control himself and would completely go off the deep end. I’m not sitting here acting like Mr. Holier-than-thou, we’ve all gone and had fun and probably partied a little too much here and there, but he consistently, consistently kept doing it. Even when he would completely f**k up, he would pull himself together and come out and completely f**k up again. Even this last time when he came back, fans forgave and he was the most popular fighter and everybody wanted to see this guy succeed, and he did it again. It’s just unbelievable. Even worse than that, this guy was looking at jail time. This judge gave him another shot and this guy was looking at some serious jail time and a lot of bad stuff and that still didn’t wake him up. If that’s not a wake-up call, you’re unfixable.

Dana has never been one to shy away from words but his disintegration of Jon’s transgressions is pretty impressive.