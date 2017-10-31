Colby Covington’s take on the Fight Night 119 drama

After his unanimous decision win over Demian Maia, Colby Covington called Brazil a dump”. Okay, that was pretty bad, but then Colby said the people were “filthy animals”.

Holy….

The UFC was so scared for him that he was put under heavy security and confined to a protected area. They then rushed him to the airport as soon as possible like he was the President of the United States. Here’s what he told the MMA Hour.

I had my suit ready. I was all dressed up, ready to go. But then Reed Harris put me in the van. He was like, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta get you out of here. We don’t know if it’s safe for you to be here.’ They either pulled me for two reasons. They either pulled me because they thought it was dangerous and they didn’t know if it would be good. Or they pulled me because they thought I was gonna say more controversial comments about Brazil. We went in through the negative levels. They guarded me up the elevator. They wouldn’t let anybody else on the elevator. We ducked so no one sees us over the balcony. We walked back to our room. I’m in my room on lockdown.

Something tells us Colby isn’t headed back to Brazil anytime soon and he will probably have its fighters lining up for grudge matches.