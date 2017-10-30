WWE releases 3 surprising roster members

WWE worked out releases for three superstars over the past week and the list really is surprising. With Neville’s recent and shocking departure we can drop our jaws once again at this statement by WWE:

WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.

Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young were staples for a while on TV and then suddenly they vanished. Emma was supposed to come back as diva Emmalina but for some reason they nixed it. Summer Rae was in featured story lines and then she too disappeared. Darren Young was never quite over with the fans and WWE missed the ball there with his booking.

The releases came a surprise to some in the company’s main offices.