List of Fight Night 119 medical suspensions, Machida out until 2018

MMAFighting reported the medical suspensions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 119 and for the most part they are tame. In the main event Lyoto Machida got knocked out cold by Derek Brunson in the first round resulting in a suspension that will keep him out until 2018. Marlon Vera has a six month suspension if the doctor’s don’t clear his left foot but only gets a 30/21 if he gets the okay. The complete list is below.

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Elizeu Zaleski: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Hacran Dias: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Vicente Luque: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

John Lineker: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Thiago Santos: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Pedro Munoz: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Demian Maia: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Derek Brunson: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Christian Colombo: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Jarred Brooks: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Max Griffin: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Jared Gordon: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Jack Marshman: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Niko Price: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Marlon Vera: Suspended 180 days, pending x-ray of left foot (30/21 if cleared)

Jack Hermansson: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Jim Miller: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Ron Font: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Colby Covington: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Lyoto Machida: Suspended 60 days, 45 days no contact