10 questions with Valor Fights 46 headliner Edward Massey

Clarksville’s Edward “The Ninja” Massey will look to secure a shot at the Valor Fights featherweight title when he faces Jacob Kilburn in the Valor 46 main event on Nov. 4 at The Fairgrounds in Nashville. Pro MMA Now caught up with the 23-year-old SSF Submission Academy product to get his thoughts on his opponent, why he feels he has the advantage, find what his long-term goals in MMA are and more.

Thanks for talking with us Edward. What are your thoughts on your upcoming opponent Jacob Kilburn and what he brings to the table?

Well my thoughts on Jacob don’t matter much cause Saturday, November 4th we are gonna fight and that’s the only thing that matters. And what he brings to the table….haha it doesn’t matter what he brings to the table. I’m eating regardless and I’m bringing the full course meal because November 4th I’m gonna be on him like white on rice or sweet tea with some ice. I’m gonna be on his ass like Obama on Osama moving like a Jaguar not no lama, I’M SSF HOT-BLOODED NOBLE SAVAGE AND I’M COMING TO KICK HIS ASS!! AND THATS ON MY MOMMA!

What do you feel is going to make the difference between you and your opponent in this fight?

I do not try to hide or disguise my moves. I do not have to. Even if he can read them he can not stop them. He will be too slow. His eyes may be quick enough to stay one step ahead of me, but if his body cannot keep up, what good does it do him?

How do you see the fight playing out when you visualize it?

Victory.

You’re unbeaten inside the Valor Fights cage so far at Bantamweight and Featherweight, which weight class do you feel suits you best?

I like featherweight, a lot more competition at the weight class which means more hard work for me.

Who are some of the coaches and training partners helping you get ready for this one?

I keep my camp classified. But some killers that have slayed some other killers.

How did you get your nickname “The Ninja”?

Fast, intelligent, sneaky, and goes for the kill.

How important is not only getting a shot, but ultimately winning the Valor 145-pound title to you?

Its a big move to make in my career, its a honor and I thank Valor for the opportunity.

What are some of your long-term goals in the sport?

Long term I would like to crack the top 10 pound-for-pound list. And continue to find my way, you know?

What is one thing people might be surprised to know about you?

I have a wild imagination.

I appreciate your time Edward. Any final words for the fans or any shout-outs?

Yes shout out to my team SSF Submission Academy, my sponsors Blackout, Fox’s BBQ, Black Kat Tattoo, JCD, and Strong Fitness. God Bless and see you all Nov. 4th.