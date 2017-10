It’s not all about bashing your opponent’s skull in and lifting weights. Sometimes fighters need to cut loose like this recent video of UFC women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg and BJJ world champ Gabi Garcia getting their groove on. We’re not sure what this dance is called, it’s sort of a like a mix between twerking and square dancing but the ladies look like they’re having a blast and that’s all that matters. You go girls!

