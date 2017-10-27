GSP thinks early weigh ins are not good

Georges St-Pierre has always been big for a welterweight and if you believe the rumors he’s big for a middleweight. He fights Michael Bisping on November 4th for the middleweight championship and people in the know are saying he’s meatier than expected. Maybe that’s why he told MMA Junkie he disagrees with the UFC’s new early weigh in policies.

I think the new rule of doing the weigh-in earlier is bad because it makes the fighter cut more weight. I think it’s the worst thing they could do. It’s good for rehydration because you have more time, but if you know you have more time, you’ll cut more weight. I think it’s bad. I think it’s very bad.

What do you think? Are early weigh ins worse for a fighter?