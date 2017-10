One round at a time baby. Sly Stallone confirms that Dolph Lundgren will be returning as Ivan Drago in Creed 2. Drago is responsible for Adonis Creed’s father dying in Rocky 4 so it should add an interesting dynamic to a potential relationship with Michael B. Jordan’s titular character. In this video he hints that fists will be thrown between Rocky and Drago.

