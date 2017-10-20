Watch Michael ‘Venom’ Page score one-punch KO in pro boxing debut

Bellator welterweight knockout artist Michael “Venom” Page just made his pro boxing debut and the finish was impressive. The 30-year-old Brit took on Jonathan Castano, who fell to 2-12-1 following a single right hand from Page in round 3 on Friday in London. Sure, it wasn’t a Mayweather-esque opponent but he got the job done nonetheless. Take a look.

(VIDEO) Here’s the right hand that finished the fight. @Michaelpage247 victorious in his boxing debut. 🎥 @davechannel. pic.twitter.com/Mkj0hxIl2n — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 20, 2017



Page remains unbeaten in his MMA career with a 12-0 record and 10 finishes. We should see him back in the Bellator cage soon hopefully against his elder countryman Paul “Semtex” Daley.

