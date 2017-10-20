Ha! Got em! USADA nabs another one

Ladies and gentlemen USADA strikes again.

Heavyweight Carlos Felipe is in hot water. The Brazilian tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. Felipe was suspended for two years per today’s announcement, Friday October 22nd.

The test was an out of competition one on July 29th and he was popped for metabolites 16β‐hydroxy‐stanozolol and 3’‐hydroxy‐stanozolol.

Felipe was slated to face Christian Colombo at UFC Sao Paulo on Oct. 28. He will not be able to return to competition until September, 2019.