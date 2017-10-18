White says Jones is the ‘most wasted talent ever’, now indifferent

Dana White talked once again about the tragedy that is Jon Jones on the TSN radio show. Jones failed another drug test this summer after recapturing the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier and the hearts of fans just sank. Dana reaffirmed what most are feeling right now about Jon’s grim future.

He’s the most wasted talent ever. Ever, in all of sports. Jones is so talented and gifted, God knows what he would be doing now if he hadn’t ever got in trouble. He could possibly be the heavyweight champion and have the defense record that couldn’t be broken. The list goes on and on of what could’ve been with Jon Jones. Whatever happens, happens. Believe me, I’m not mentally or emotionally invested in that anymore.