Edson Barboza waiting on Nurmagomedov 219 challenge answer

Edson Barboza is back at it and this time he is calling out one of the most injury prone elite fighters in the world. Edson called out Khabib Nurmagomedov for a bout at UFC 219 and he said despite his acceptance, Khabib has yet to answer. Here’s what he said via MMA Fighting.

They offered me this fight and I accepted it. I said I’ll be ready for December 30, and it’s on him now. We’ll see what he does. I saw an interview with him yesterday and he said he’ll fight me if Conor fights Ferguson, and Dana (White) already said that fight will happen, so I believe my next fight will be against Khabib.

I definitely want to fight him. He’s definitely one of the best and I respect him, I respect his team. He’s definitely one of the best 155 in the world. He’s the No. 2 and I’m the No. 3, and that’s the fight that makes sense for us.