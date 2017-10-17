Updated TLC card for Sunday’s WWE event

WWE RAW attendance was down last night but that didn’t deter WWE from pushing forward with the buildup for this Sunday’s TLC special event. Kane returned last night and this put him in the 3 on 5 main event against Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. TLC airs on Sunday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here’s the updated card.
Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto
RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail
Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox