Updated TLC card for Sunday’s WWE event

WWE RAW attendance was down last night but that didn’t deter WWE from pushing forward with the buildup for this Sunday’s TLC special event. Kane returned last night and this put him in the 3 on 5 main event against Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. TLC airs on Sunday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here’s the updated card.

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

Kickoff Pre-show

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox