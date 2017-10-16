Not again! Malignaggi says talks underway for McGregor bout

Seriously folks… Another boxing match for Conor McGregor may be in the works if you believe former sparring partner Paul Malignaggi. You might recall there was some drama between the two when Conor posted a photo showing him standing tall over a fallen Paul. McGregor said it was a knockdown and Paulie says it was a push. Either way it sparked a feud almost as hot as McGregor/Mayweather. If this video is to be believed we may see the feud come to a head in a potential bout. McMalignaggi?

