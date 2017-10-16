Mahal vs. Lesnar at Survivor Series?

F4Wonline.com is reporting that the WWE Survivor Series creative team is looking hard at featuring a “Champion vs Champion” non-title main event. It would feature WWE champ Jinder Mahal and WWE Universal champ Brock Lesnar. The card should be solidified in the coming weeks for the dual brand special event and the match is expected to headline it. Smackdown vs. RAW matches have proved to be interest gathering in the past for WWE so it’s no surprise we will be having brand vs brand Survivor Series matches this year.

PMN will provide the finalized card when it becomes available.