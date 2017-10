Darren Till takes on veteran standout Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on October 21st in Poland who admittedly doesn’t know a thing about Darren. A knockout or submission win over Cowboy would make him a recognizable name with fans should he pull it off, but Till wants more than that. The Liverpool native wants a spot on a card from the city he grew up in and we can’t blame in. Being a hometown hero is a dream of almost all fighters in the early stages of their careers.

