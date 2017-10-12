UFC 216 Fight Motion video shows some pretty brutal action

UFC 216 is in the books, but we are still getting content for the night and we are grateful. Check out one of our favorite video series from the UFC featuring all of the action from the card – in brutal slow motion awesomeness. Oh, and it also has the ridiculous slam to armbar from Demetrious Johnson and that’s worth the watch on its own. Another technique to note is Tony Ferguson’s punch fake to elbow that Kevin Lee eats like a double cheeseburger after starving for three days. It’s awesome.

Please like & share: