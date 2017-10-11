Prospect Showcase: Christian “The Beast” Aguilera

Name: Christian Aguilera

Nickname: “The Beast”

Record: 8-3, six knockouts

Amateur MMA record: 13-3-1

Age: 25

Gym: Classic Fight Team, Team Oyama, 10th Planet Costa Mesa

Hometown: Whittier, Calif.

What are your three biggest martial arts accomplishments?

Winning amateur title for Get Down Promotions, Getting my Brown Belt in Jiu Jitsu, making AXS TV’s Inside MMA three times for Friday Night Finishes.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

Knock out my next opponent, get signed to UFC.

What makes you such a hot prospect in MMA?

I am exciting in my fights and I go out there to finish. Kill or be killed is my style and people like to watch this.

Is there anyone who you’d like to thank for helping you?

Ernest Chavez who has been helping me grow in the sport and serving as my head coach since amateur days, Tyler Wombles who has helped developed my stand up and evolve my stand up game, Casey Halstead for welcoming me in to the 10th Planet system and leading me to Team Oyama where I have been working with Colin Oyama who has helped me continue to grow in this sport. Also Juliano Prado and Adriano Nasal for guiding me through the beginning of my career and giving me a solid base to build on.