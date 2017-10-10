UFC 216 medical suspensions list released

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions for UFC 216 fighters. Here is the full list (via MMAmania.com).

Kevin Lee: Suspended for 30 days for possible left eye corneal abrasion. No contact until Oct. 29.

Ray Borg: Suspended for 180 days no contest unless cleared by an orthopedic physician for finger injury on his right hand. One-month minimum suspension with no contest, no contact until Oct. 29.

Mara Romero Borella: Must repeat brain MRI in six months, due April 7.

Evan Dunham: Suspended for 180 days no contest unless cleared by an ophthalmologist for blurred vision. Two-month minimum suspension no contest with no contact for 45 days.

Tom Duquesnoy: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Cody Stamann: Suspended for 30 days with no contact until 10/29.

Lando Vannata: Suspended for 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Bobby Green: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Pearl Gonzalez: Suspended for 30 days with no contact until Oct. 29.

Poliana Botelho: Suspended for 180 days no contest unless cleared by orthopedic physician for right elbow and right thumb injuries. Minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, no contact until 10/29.

Matt Schnell: Must have right forearm x-rayed. If positive, suspended for 180 days no contest unless cleared by an orthopedic physician.

Marco Beltran: Must have left thumb x-rayed and cleared by an orthopedic physician. If not cleared, suspended for 180 days no contest. Minimum suspension, no contest for 30 days and no contact until 10/29.

Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended for 45 days, no contact for 30 days.

Thales Leites: Must have possible right orbital fracture cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest for 180 days. Minimum suspension, no contest for 45 days and no contact for 30 days.