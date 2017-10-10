Dana White weighs in on potential Lesnar return

Recently on the Dan LeBatard show, Dana White shared his opinions on the potential of a Brock Lesnar return. Factors taken in to account were Lesnar’s failed drug test after his last bout and the complications of dealing with WWE. He referenced the heavily discussed Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar bout that was on the lips of every hardcore fan when the rumors surfaced. It didn’t work out because Brock’s suspension and contract with WWE were major roadblocks that just couldn’t be conquered in time. Not to mention, you may have heard about Jon Jones failing another drug test… Here’s what White said:

Lesnar was still under contract with WWE till next August. Who knows what would have happened. I don’t count my chickens anymore, I’ll tell you that. They (WWE) didn’t want to again. You saw what happened last time he was under contract and it doesn’t look good for anybody.