The UFC 216 payouts are topped by Ferguson’s $500K, Werdum’s $400K

MMA Junkie reported the athlete payouts for Saturday’s UFC 216 event and Tony Ferguson leads the way with a whopping $500K by defeating Kevin Lee in the main event. Kevin pulled in a cool $250K for his losing effort to capture the interim lightweight championship. Close behind Tony is Fabricio Werdum with $400K and Demetrious Johnson with a flat $370K for defeating Ray Borg. Check out the full list below.

Tony Ferguson: $500,000 (includes $250,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Lee: $250,000 Demetrious Johnson: $370,000 (no win bonus) def. Ray Borg: $100,000 Fabricio Werdum: $400,000 (includes $125,000 win bonus) def. Walt Harris: $28,000 Mara Romero Borella: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Kalindra Faria: $12,000 Beneil Dariush: $48,000* vs. Evan Dunham: $40,000* Cody Stamann: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Tom Duquesnoy: $23,000 Bobby Green: $24,000* vs. Lando Vannata: $25,000* Poliana Botelho: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Pearl Gonzalez: $10,000 Matt Schnell: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Marco Beltran: $14,000 John Moraga: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Magomed Bibulatov: $17,000 Brad Tavares: $74,000 (includes $37,000 win bonus) def. Thales Leites: $57,000 * – Fight ended in a draw; no win bonuses given