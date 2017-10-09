Reebok Payouts are in and are still not good

MMA Junkie reported the Reebok Payouts for UFC 216 and I will say it again that they aren’t up to snuff. Demetrious Johnson pulled in $40K with Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, and Ray Borg snagging $30k. Fabricio Werdum only pulled in a dismal $10K and it is shameful. Werdum is a veteran who is a former UFC champion who could probably pull a number in excess of $100K sponsorship money on his own realistically. The salaries may be a little better, but these are inexcusable.

Tony Ferguson: $30,000 def. Kevin Lee: $30,000 Demetrious Johnson: $40,000 def. Ray Borg: $30,000 Fabricio Werdum: $10,000 def. Walt Harris: $5,000 Mara Romero Borella: $2,500 def. Kalindra Faria: $2,500 Beneil Dariush: $10,000 vs. Evan Dunham: $15,000 Cody Stamann: $2,500 def. Tom Duquesnoy: $2,500 Lando Vannata: $2,500 vs. Bobby Green: $10,000 Poliana Botelho: $2,500 def. Pearl Gonzalez: $2,500 Matt Schnell: $2,500 def. Marco Beltran: $5,000 John Moraga: $10,000 def. Magomed Bibulatov: $2,500 Brad Tavares: $10,000 def. Thales Leites: $15,000 Total: $242,500