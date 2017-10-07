Watch UFC 216 live stream online

UFC 216 takes place Saturday night, Oct. 7 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event features an interim lightweight title match between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. And in the co-headliner flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson looks to set the record with 11 consecutive title defenses against top contender Ray Borg.

The PPV main card also includes a heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Walt Harris, a women’s flyweight matchup between Mara Romero Borella and Kalindra Faria, and a lightweight tilt between Beneil Dariush and Evan Dunham.

The pay-per-view kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and you can watch the online live stream right here for $59.99 (via Youtube).