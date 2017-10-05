Werdum says Lewis win warrants title shot

At UFC 216 this Saturday we will see former heavyweight king Fabricio Werdum take on the outspoken Derrick “The Beast” Lewis. With a win Werdum thinks he is next in line for Stipe Miocic, which isn’t surprising given that every heavyweight ever wins a fight and demands a title shot. Here’s what he said at the UFC 216 media day (via BJPenn.com)

I deserve it. Stipe hasn’t fought for a long time. I don’t know how long, but he don’t fight for a long time. I think all three. Me, Overeem and Francis can go for the title shot. I think maybe, maybe, if Derrick Lewis beats me (he gets a shot). But he doesn’t deserve it at this moment to go for the title shot. I think a good fight, a good submission, a good knockout, fans will say, ‘Werdum, you’re the next one.’ … I believe I should go for the title shot again.

Fabricio lost to Alistair Overeem in his last bout and despite the loss he still feels like he’s the man to take out Stipe BUT Overeem spoke to MMAFighting and he thinks he’s the man that gets the next shot. Here’s what he said (via BjPenn.com).

It’s logical thinking. I’m ranked No. 1 now, so the way…I would be eligible to fight for the belt now, but I also stated that in previous interviews if I need to run through somebody else before, then we’re gonna do that. That is what it is right now. Again, I’m a fighter, I like to be active. To me, that is the best. Some fighters, they are not fighting for a year or a year and a half. I just need to get back in there every four or five months.

Alistair Overeem has an impending bout with Francis Ngannou and if he wins it would be hard to argue that he’s next in line.