Watch full length trailer for new Conor McGregor film ‘Notorious’

“If you want it all, you have to fight for it.” That’s the tag line for the new Conor McGregor film from Universal entitled “Notorious” which is due to hit theaters in November.

SYNOPSIS: Filmed over the course of 4 years, Notorious is the exclusive, all-access account of Conor’s meteoric rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas. Featuring unprecedented access, never before seen moments and explosive fight footage, this is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at a sporting icon and his spectacular rise from the bottom to the very top.

DIRECTED BY: Gavin Fitzgerald

PRODUCED BY: Jamie D’alton

STARRING: Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin, Dana White, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jose Aldo

Witness the unstoppable rise of one of the most iconic stars on the planet. Visit https://t.co/TKpBTGiuFV to find out more. pic.twitter.com/pWJc4zrbdA — Notorious: The Film (@McGregorFilm) October 5, 2017