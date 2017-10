Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will battle for the UFC’s interim lightweight championship in the UFC 216 main event on Oct. 7. Flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson puts his belt on the line against Ray Borg in the co-headliner. Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will also clash in a featured heavyweight bout. Follow the storylines of how these fights came to be and how each fighter is preparing for the showdown Saturday night in this UFC 216 Countdown show.

