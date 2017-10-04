McGregor praises Holloway and talks Mayweather fight

In Glasgow on Friday night hell froze over. Conor McGregor praised UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway via MMAFighting.com.

He’s done a great job. He’s climbed up and claimed that featherweight belt. You see some fights, and so do the public, you see him go in there and you watch him win or lose and you watch how they act and how they carry on.

He lost to me and he took it on the chin, he kept his mind frame sharp. Same with Poirier, he’s another guy who kept his mind frame sharp and carried on. (Eddie) Alvarez as well, he took it well – you’ve got to take it on the fooking chin.