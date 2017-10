In 2009, Ronald Dlamini became the first black MMA champion in South African history by claiming the welterweight title. However, his life changed in 2012 after a fight in New Zealand when Ronald was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with meningitis. He was in a coma for 10 days and, when he awoke, discovered he was blind. Ronald immediately vowed to return the ring and now he trains beginners, as well developing a self-defense program for the visually impaired based on MMA.