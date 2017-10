Las Vegas was recently the site of one of the most heinous acts of violence in history. 59 people were killed and over 500 were injured in a hail of gunfire during a concert. Adam Hill tweeted that the UFC will be donating $1M to the families of the mass shooting victims.

Never let it be said that the UFC doesn’t have a heart.