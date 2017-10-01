Mickey Gall fires back at Kevin Lee for previous comments

Kevin Lee was pretty vocal in an interview with MMAFighting a while ago trying to pick a fight with Mickey Gall. Recently, Gall fought back via the same site in his own verbal assault (via mmamania.com) Shots fired.

He was talking sh-t on your show. That ****ing idiot. I’d like to challenge him to a straight fight in the gym. I saw him slide into Ferguson’s DMs trying to do that. I’d like him to slide into mine, and I’d like to get a little no-limit fight with him. We’ll call it a spar. Maybe he could get daddy Mayweather to guest sponsor him, we could bet some money. I don’t know. He’s got something on, what October 7th? I’ve got something the next month on the 4th. We could figure that out somewhere.

Kevin Lee is facing Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title on the 7th of October and Gall has a hill to climb for a shot at the winner.