Kevin Lee can’t keep mouth shut about Conor McGregor

Kevin Lee is facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 216 for the interim UFC lightweight title. With Conor McGregor still out after his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. it had to happen. You can only have a title undefended for so long or the fans and fighters get restless. Lee has no love or respect for McGregor and he made it to clear to BloodyElbow.com.

“It’s whatever you want to call it really. To me, to most hardcore MMA fans, this is for the real championship. You got 1 guy with 1 fight in the division and calls himself champ. It just doesn’t make sense. Even the fact that he was allowed to do that, step up and fight, I get it. It was a huge event; it made a lot of money, but from a competitive standpoint, from a sporting standpoint, it didn’t make any sense. To have 1 guy with 1 fight call himself the champ, it just doesn’t make sense. You have Tony Ferguson who has double-digit fights in the UFC’s lightweight division, me too. So, it’s definitely for the real championship.”

“Conor, he just got beat up by a man that’s 40 years old and coming off of retirement, and he got walked down. I thought he would be the one to change up his style, and show some new flavor, but it was Floyd. Floyd was changing up stances on him. Floyd was doing the most. Apparently, Conor’s all talk. I thought he could do more than what he said, so as far as I’m concerned, he’s got to show me more, and then I’ll maybe give him a shot at the real championship.”