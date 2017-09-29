Did Nick Diaz get married to a crazy lady?

Better buckle up for this one. A strange lady posting under the name Chloe Standley on Youtube is claiming she is now the wife of one Nick Diaz and she has the rings to prove it.

“I actually kind of got married in Vegas. These are my rings that tell of my commitment to this person and his name is Nick Diaz. I got married at the Rio with him and his friends and my brother was our minister. My brother is a Mormon person and he was our witness and yeah, that’s what happened in Vegas.”

If you check out Mrs. Diaz’s Youtube channel, you’ll see why this is even more bizarre. So many questions. How? Why? Did Nick get a prenup? And has she considered she may not even like Stockton?