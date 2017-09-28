Wow! Check out Ed Herman’s reconstructed finger after injury

Longtime UFC vet Ed “Short Fuse” Herman had a plumbing mishap a couple weeks ago and lost the tip of his index finger. Fast forward to this week and “Short Fuse” may have to be re-nicknamed to “Short Finger” cause his left index finger is never going to be quite as long as it once was. Right now the finger has been sewn onto his middle finger for the skin graph and it looks pretty far out. They already have some issues with those UFC gloves and eye pokes and they would never find a glove that would fit his hand the way it is now. Good thing they’re scheduled to perform another surgery next week to detach it!

Reconstructed crossed finger skin graph surgery crazy painful shit my fingers are sewed together be good as new in a few weeks one more surgery to separate fingers next week 😢😁🍖#shortfinger A post shared by Ed Herman (@edhermanufc) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT