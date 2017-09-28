Another bantamweight wants Mighty Mouse

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s team wants him to square off against UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Head coach Justin Buchholz talked about it on the Five Rounds podcast.

For sure, Cody can do it right now. He’s real big and strong right now and he’s getting bigger so he’s gotta do it right now if he does go down. For sure, is a fight that we would love to have but we’ll just see about getting his body down to 125.



I’m confident that can happen. That’s nothing. I’ve seen a lot harder things than that. Cody can make that weight and keep his power and put the weight back on and go back to ‘35 at this point in his career, while he’s young. We know the dangers of switching weight classes and whatnot with Roy Jones Jr. and you can see the stuff with B.J. Penn. We know what we’re doing here. Everything’s a science now. You’ve got to be on top of your game so you can get the correct people and set the right systems in place. We can do it old school so that’s why I’m confident with all the new school stuff it’d be even easier.