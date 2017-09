Dear lord in heaven…what is this on my screen? I think it’s Steven Seagal lord, but it looks like a Dragonball Z concept reject and I’m scared. His hair looks like someone sewed it on and his glasses look like they are holding his face in place. What is it lord? Check out sensei Seagal slamming the NFL take a knee protests. Seriously, what’s wrong with your face.

Please like & share: