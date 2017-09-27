Canelo vs. Golovkin sold more tickets than Mayweather vs. McGregor, MayMac wins gate easily

The Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing bout sold a solid 17,318 tickets and took in a gate of $27,059,850. Compare that to the $55,414,865 Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather gate and it looks like a squash, HOWEVER… The MayMac fight sold just 13,094 tickets and that is a testament to the Golvkin/Alvarez bout itself being a live draw.

Still, the gates speak for themselves.

Boxing purists can brag about ticket sales, but remember that the McGregor boxing debut tickets were insanely astronomical in price so affordability wasn’t exactly a factor for normal folks. The Mayweather vs. Pacquiao bout sold less tickets than Golovkin vs. Alvarez to put things in perspective.

Check out the gate comparisons below for the bouts:

1. Mayweather vs Pacquiao – MGM Grand Arena

$72,198,500 – 16,219 tickets

2. Mayweather vs McGregor – T-Mobile Arena

$55,414,865.79 – 13,094 tickets

3. Golovkin vs Alvarez – T-Mobile Arena

$27,059,850 – 17,318 tickets