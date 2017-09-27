Brilliant finishes #1: Rickson Gracie defeats Masakatsu Funaki

In the first of our brilliant finishes series of videos we bring to you Rickson Gracie defeating Masakatsu Funaki. The reason this is brilliant is that despite having full mount and raining punches on a helpless Funaki, Gracie grabs his opponent’s arm, locks it in place, and continues his assault. Too many young fighters today would just sit there and punch through the defense until it was stopped. Rickson shows them that there is always a better move and ensures that the end comes sooner than later.

