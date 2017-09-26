Ha got em! Yet another UFC USADA violation

Here we go again! Another USADA violation for a UFC fighter. This is another rookie violation and another notch in the UFC hater belt. Here’s the statement released on Azamat Murzakanov:

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Azamat Murzakanov of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on September 2, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Murzakanov. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Remember, wait to judge until due process is given, but let’s be real given the reliability of the tests- it’s most likely true.