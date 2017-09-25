UFC Japan and the Reebok sponsorships of shame

I have zero faith that the Reebok payouts will ever get better. Unless you are a veteran of 30 fights under the UFC banner you may never see a proper sponsorship amount again. I’ve said it before that Dana White, who I hold in the highest regards calling naysayers fat and moronic upon criticism only adds fuel to the backlash. There comes a point where Bellator will have to use this as a selling point for fighters to jump ship. Then again, Scott Coker may just let that fire burn on its own for fighters to figure it out for themselves. Either way – it’s ridiculous what the UFC main event level talent receive.

The full list from MMA Junkie:

Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000 def. Yushin Okami: $15,000 Jessica Andrade: $10,000 def. Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 ”Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: $2,500 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000 Gokhan Saki: $2,500 def. Henrique da Silva: $5,000 Teruto Ishihara: $5,000 def. Ronaldo Dy: $2,500 Jussier Formiga: $5,000 def. Ulka Sasaki: $5,000 Keita Nakamura: $5,000 def. Alex Morono: $2,500 Syuri Kondo: $2,500 def. Chan-Mi Jeon: $2,500 Shinsho Anzai: $2,500 def. Luke Jumeau: $2,500 Daichi Abe: $2,500 def. Hyun Gyu Lim: $5,000 TOTAL: $107,500