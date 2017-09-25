4 words from Dana squash McGregor vs. Diaz 3 rumors

Rumors have been swirling that Nate Diaz will be facing Conor McGregor for a third time after the Irishman’s fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. Let’s be real and say moments after the second Diaz bout ended with a McGregor decision victory fans have been asking for it. The issue with McGregor’s loss in the first Diaz match is that it made the Irishman’s hype train come in to question. Mainstream fans took it on faith that after Conor’s destruction of Jose Aldo proved he was invincible. The loss to Diaz in the first bout shook McGregor’s fans and pretty much splintered Ireland’s sports world since he is considered a national hero.

Now, with the MayMac fight gone and Conor’s drawing power firmly proven it is time for the trilogy to end. Fans want it, we want it, but it appears Dana does not… Here’s what he said on Twitter very recently when it was “reportedly rumored”, whatever that means, and it is short and sweet.

Not true AT ALL

So there you go! It is definitely going to happen because if there is anything we know about Dana it is that it’s opposite day when it comes to big fights. His announcement for a fight of this magnitude will not come from a post on Twitter, at least we don’t think so. What do you think is the reason for the hold up? We say money so what say you?