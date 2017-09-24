Watch Aaron Pico’s devastating KO win at Bellator 183

Highly touted former wrestler turned cagefighter Aaron Pico defeated Justin Linn via an one-punch knockout at 3:45 of round one at Bellator 183 Saturday night.

Pico whose record now stands at (1-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), was also competing on his 21st birthday. Pico knocked out formidable opponent Justin Linn (7-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) with a clinician left hook at the 3:45 mark of the first round. Pico celebrated not only his birthday but his first career victory as a professional fighter.

Aaron Pico elected to drop down to his new weight class of 145 from 155. As a featherweight Pico was obviously in command of the match and not only did he win at Bellator 183 in distinction, but the multi skilled fighter self directed a highlight-reel which has since gone viral.

When asked what made the difference with his fight Aaron Pico replied.

“I’m just confident because I spar with some of the best boxers in the world over at Team Bodyshop in Long Beach. The key to this fight was just relaxing because I knew that as long as I was relaxed in there, my skillset was going to show.”

And show it did. The featherweight match aired on Spike before millions across the world at Bellator 183 on its main card, at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.