Watch OSP pull off the ‘Von Preux Choke’ once again at #UFCJapan

Ovince Saint Preux just scored his second Von Flue choke submission finish in a row after putting Yushin Okami to sleep in the first round at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday. OSP pulled off the same rarely seen move against Marcos Rogério de Lima in Nashville in April and also defeated Nikita Krylov with the Von Flue choke at UFC 171 in March 2014. It’s reported as being the fifth Von Flue choke in UFC history, and OSP has three of them. #VonPreuxChoke

King OSP! Ovince Saint Preux with the light work vs. Yushin Okami! #UFCJapan https://t.co/snaS9tGqc7 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017