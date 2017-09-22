Watch M-1 Challenge 83: Ragozin vs Halsey live stream video

M-1 Challenge 83 takes place early Saturday morning, Sept. 23, from Kazan, Russia. The main event features former Bellator standout and Division 1 NCAA All-American Brandon Halsey (9-3) as he takes on a well-rounded Mikhail Ragozin (8-2) in light heavyweight action. Also on the card is surging featherweight slugger Nate “The Train” Landwehr (8-2) making his M-1 Global debut against Russian submission ace Mikhail Korobkov (13-2-1). You’ll be able to watch a live stream of M-1 Challenge 83 right here Saturday morning at approximately 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT.

Check for an alternate stream at www.m1global.tv

Here’s the full card:

Brandon Halsey vs. Mikhail Ragozin – 205 lbs

Vadim Malygin vs. A. Doskalchuk – 125 lbs

Raul Tutarauli vs. V. Kanunnikov – 155 lbs

Nate Landwehr vs. Mikhail Korobkov – 145 lbs

Alik Albagachiev vs. R. Khisamutdinov – 155 lbs

Luan Fernandes vs. Sergey Morozov – 135 lbs

Vadim Shabadash vs. Kirill Kuzmin – 205 lbs

Aleksandr Osetrov vs. Lenar Suleymanov – 135 lbs

Brian Hooi vs. Viktor Kolesnik – 155 lbs

Diego D’Avila vs. B. Abdibait Uulu – 145 lbs

Rinat Shakirov vs. Nidzhat Imanov – 145 lbs

Timur Gilimzyanov vs. Vadim Sinitsyn – 170 lbs