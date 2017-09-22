Watch M-1 Challenge 83: Ragozin vs Halsey live stream video

M-1 Challenge 83 takes place early Saturday morning, Sept. 23, from Kazan, Russia. The main event features former Bellator standout and Division 1 NCAA All-American Brandon Halsey (9-3) as he takes on a well-rounded Mikhail Ragozin (8-2) in light heavyweight action. Also on the card is surging featherweight slugger Nate “The Train” Landwehr (8-2) making his M-1 Global debut against Russian submission ace Mikhail Korobkov (13-2-1). You’ll be able to watch a live stream of M-1 Challenge 83 right here Saturday morning at approximately 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT.

Check for an alternate stream at www.m1global.tv

Here’s the full card:

  • Brandon Halsey  vs.  Mikhail Ragozin – 205 lbs
  • Vadim Malygin  vs.  A. Doskalchuk – 125 lbs
  • Raul Tutarauli  vs.  V. Kanunnikov – 155 lbs
  • Nate Landwehr  vs.  Mikhail Korobkov – 145 lbs
  • Alik Albagachiev  vs.  R. Khisamutdinov – 155 lbs
  • Luan Fernandes  vs.  Sergey Morozov – 135 lbs
  • Vadim Shabadash  vs.  Kirill Kuzmin – 205 lbs
  • Aleksandr Osetrov  vs.  Lenar Suleymanov – 135 lbs
  • Brian Hooi  vs.  Viktor Kolesnik – 155 lbs
  • Diego D’Avila  vs.  B. Abdibait Uulu – 145 lbs
  • Rinat Shakirov  vs.  Nidzhat Imanov – 145 lbs
  • Timur Gilimzyanov  vs.  Vadim Sinitsyn – 170 lbs
Please like & share: